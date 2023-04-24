Atalanta beat Roma 3:1 | Sport

Not counting the leader Napoli, who made a big difference, as many as six teams are fighting for the remaining three places in Serie A leading to the Champions League.

Source: EPA/MICHELE MARAVIGLIA/ANSA

The fight for placement in the Champions League in the Italian Serie A was heated.

The points were returned to Juventus, and tonight’s triumph against Roma 3:1 (1:0), Fiorentina fully joined the teams aiming for the strongest European club competition, i.e. one of the first four positions. More precisely, some of positions two to four, considering that the first one has long been reserved for Napoli, who has a huge 17 points “surplus” over the second-placed Lazio.

The situation after the 31st round, that is, seven rounds before the end of the season, looks like this: six teams are separated by only nine points, so it will be extremely interesting to watch the end of the season in Serie A.

Fiorentina celebrated against Roma tonight in front of their fans. One shot decided the first half (Mario Pasalic scored with an assist from Duvan Zapata in the 39th minute), then the “wolf” would throw all the cards in the attack, apply pressure, but there were no opportunities, which the team from Bergamo punished with another goal, this time by the captain Rafael Toloia former Roma player, announced his triumph in Bergamo.

He briefly restored hope to the guests Lorenzo Pelegrini, also from the first shot into the frame of the goal, but already in the next attack Roma’s goalkeeper made a cardinal mistake Rui Patricio he dropped the ball, which he punished Teun Head Majors and ended the story in the last match of the 31st round of Serie A.

Obviously exhausted after the phenomenal match against Feyenoord and reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League, the team Jose Mourinho, who sat on Roma’s bench for the 100th time tonight, he did not have the strength to oppose Atalanta, who with tonight’s three points approached the sixth-placed Inter, only two points behind, that is, Roma and Milan with four.

They completed the neighborhood evening for the Roma injuries to Paulo Dybala and Diego Llorente. The Argentinian gritted his teeth and finished the game, while the Spaniard could not continue, so he watched the end of the match from the bench, considering that Mourinho had already made all five changes.

SERIES A – ROUND 31:

Atalanta – Rome 3:1 (1.0)

/Pašalić 39, Toloi 74, Kopmajners 84 – Pelegrini 83/

Played on Sunday:

Empoli – Inter 0:3 (0:0)

/Lukaku 48, 76, Martinez 88/

Monca – Fiorentina 3:2 (2:2)

/Biragi 26 ag, Dani Mota 43, Pesina 58 pen – Kuame 8, Saponara 13/

Udine – Cremonese 3:0 (3:0)

/Samardžić 2, Perez 27, Sakses 36/

Milan – Leće 2:0 (1:0)

/Leo 40, 75/

Juventus – Naples 0:1 (0:0)

/Raspadori 90+3/

Played on Saturday:

Salernitana – Sasuolo 3:0 (2:0)

/Pirola 9, Dia 20, Kulibali 65/

Lacio – Turin 0:1 (0:1)

/Ilić 43/

Sampdoria – Spezia 1:1 (1:0)

/Amione 23 – Green 59/

Played on Friday:

Verona – Bologna 2:1 (1:0)

/Verdi 45+6 pen, 62 – Dominez 90+4/