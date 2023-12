Good pace in the first match this Saturday between Atalanta and Lecce. Gasperini has to do without Scalvini, who was knocked out in the warm-up: Pasalic plays in his place, with De Roon dropped back in defence. For the rest Scamacca from the 1st minute, with him up front is Lookman: he breaks the deadlock in the second half. D’Aversa focuses on Krstovic as an offensive terminal. Live on the DAZN app and on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control

Share this: Facebook

X