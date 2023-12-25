Atomic Heart shows us the gameplay of the Trapped in Limbo DLC, arriving on February 6th

Focus Entertainment and Mundfish announced today that the second DLC of Atomic Hearttitled “Trapped in Limbo“, will arrive February 6 immersing ourselves in the crazy and colorful world of Limbo to discover new mysteries as we struggle to find our way out.

Atomic Heart: Trapped in Limbo continues the story immediately after the end of the main game, this time with a different ending than the one in the DLC Annihilation Instinct. Introduces new sections of the twisted world of Limbo full of challenges; As they immerse themselves in crazy new gameplay, players will have to help P-3 overcome a series of dizzying obstacles, uncover the secrets of his and the world of Limbo’s past, and demolish unique-looking opponents with unique weapons. To rise from the depths of Limbo to the top and free P-3’s mind from his demons, players will have to do everything possible to face the new rules of the game. By fighting, running, jumping and sliding across platforms, players will collect apples to unlock abilities and weapons, as well as gold coins to unlock up to 7 unique skins that can be equipped in the main campaign.

We leave you with the trailer: enjoy.

MX Video – Atomic Heart

