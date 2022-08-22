Russia launches an unfinished accusation against Ukraine for the attack that killed Daria Dugina, 29-year-old daughter of the Russian ideologist Alexander Dugin on Saturday evening, through the mouth of foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova: “If we find traces of Kiev’s involvement, it means that the Ukrainian state is a terrorist state ”.

The Ukrainians deny: “It wasn’t us”, says Mikhailo Podolyak, advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky, for what is worth a denial in a field – that of the clandestine operations of the secret services abroad – that does not admit official statements. The pro-Russian governor of Donetsk, Denis Pushilinbluntly accuses the Ukrainians and then claims that the bomb was planted by that network of saboteurs that began launching attacks on Russian territory since the beginning of the invasion in February.

And in the evening came the claim of the so-called National Republican Army, an obscure partisan formation – unknown before yesterday – which claims to have as its goal the deposition of Putin “usurper and war criminal” and this time the source of the claim is Ilya Ponomarev, former member of the Russian Duma and Communist opponent of Putin who found refuge in Kiev and continues his activity from there. Ponomarev spoke at seven in the evening on a television program about him, but he is not always considered an impeccable source. “The attack opens a new chapter in the resistance to Putin,” said the Russian politician in exile.

Russian investigators say the bomb that killed Dugina Saturday night was placed under the driver’s seat of the Toyota Land Cruiser in her name. The explosion scattered debris for tens of meters, disintegrated the roof and the two front seats, blew up the windows, folded the body outwards and threw the body onto the road.

It was not a light charge that could be placed quickly, perhaps one of those “sticky bombs” that the hitmen on motorcycles can attach with a magnet or with an adhesive substance to the doors of a car and they just need a wave of the hand, but of a powerful device (perhaps more than the 400 grams of TNT declared by the police). The Toyota had been parked for at least three hours in an unattended, CCTV parking lot – which had stopped working two weeks ago.

Dugin and daughter had gone to a festival called “Traditions” and their participation had been known for some time. The only thing that those who planted the bomb could not know is that at the last moment the ideologue chose to get into another car and not the one driven by his daughter. The explosion occurred after ten minutes on the stretch of highway that crosses Odintsovo, a suburb thirty kilometers from the capital where Putin and many other members of the establishment have their residences – and if the attack was to be a signal against the Kremlin, he could not there be a more suitable place. Dugin immediately got out of the car that followed, looked at the carcass of the burning car and put his hands in the hair taken by other motorists – it is an image that will become iconic of this violent period in Russia.

Dugin was a particular target – as long as it was he and not his daughter, the partner of all his propaganda operations – because he was well known especially abroad as the face of Putinism and played a lot on his closeness to the Kremlin leader for self-promotional purposes. , but in reality it was not that connected and therefore did not enjoy special protections.

The relationship between cost and return, so to speak, in an attack against Dugin was much more advantageous than that of an attack against any Kremlin leader who is certainly closer to the top of power but also better protected and more difficult to hit. Whoever planned this attack wanted to strike a symbol of Putinism that would spark the attention of the international media, with relatively little effort.

If it had been the Ukrainian infiltrators who until now had dedicated themselves to targeting Russian railways, fuel depots and service agents, it would be a huge leap. The separatist Pushilin accuses them, but in February he said the same after a fake car bomb attack staged in Donetsk and there is a strong suspicion that even in this case the Ukrainians have nothing to do with it. In these hours there is a lot of betting on the indoor track in Moscow.

Perhaps the bomb is part of a strategy of the tension wanted by the Russian services to strengthen the war party, perhaps instead it is a warning from that powerful bloc of powers that has been enormously damaged by Putin’s war and that is unable to to be heard, or even the ultra-nationalist Dugin had to be removed because he continues to talk about a failed war and Russian weakness. And since yesterday there is also this acronym, National Republican Army, which takes a permanent place on the scene.