A 6-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were killed and five others were injured in a terrorist ramming attack near Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood on Friday afternoon

The terrorist, identified as Hossein Karaka, a 31-year-old resident of East Jerusalem’s Isawiya neighborhood, crashed into a bus stop at the entrance to the Ramot neighborhood. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided shortly after the attack to seal off and demolish the house in Karaka, expressing his condolences to the families of the victims. “I conducted an assessment of the security situation and ordered the security forces to strengthen, arrests made and take immediate action to seal the terrorist’s house and demolish it. Our response to terrorism is to strike him with all our might and further strengthen more our grip on our country.

“A terrorist crashed violently into a bus station where there were many families,” said ZAKA member Dovi Weinstern. “When I got there I saw a lot of commotion, difficult images of people and children dressed in Shabbat clothes lying near the station suffering from serious injuries, cries for help from all sides.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion thanked the security forces for their work in investigating the incident, adding “The heart aches in the face of difficult spectacles. A despicable terrorist takes the lives of innocent children and adults just because they are Jewish. This is another event that points to a tense period that requires vigilance.”

