In 2023, the Finnish rising star Emil Ruusuvuori will take the field with clothing and rackets HEAD thanks to a new agreement with the leading brand in tennis.

Long considered a tennis promise, in November, the 23-year-old from Helsinki made his first foray into the Top 40 of the ATP rankings. Testimonial of the HEAD Speed ​​racket series for years, he will now wear HEAD from head to toe, a total look obtained thanks to a new contract with the Austrian company.

“The admiration I have always had for the HEAD Speed ​​series has led me to build an excellent relationship with the company”, Ruusuvuori said ahead of the Australian Open, the first annual Grand Slam event, “so now I’m delighted to wear HEAD clothing too”.

At just five years old, a coach noticed him playing badminton and, impressed by his touch, suggested that he try tennis. About 10 years later, Ruusuvuori finished fourth in the world junior rankings. A year ago in Pune, India, he reached his first ATP final and in the 2022 season he had 35 victories.

Ottmar Barbian, Executive Vice President of HEAD’s Raquet Sports division, commented: “We have long been enthusiastically following Emil’s potential and are encouraged by his continued progress. The fact that he will take the court wearing HEAD shoes and apparel, as well as our racquets, represents a commitment on both sides to work together to achieve the most prestigious results”.

“As a talent of the new generation and with an innovative approach to fashion, he perfectly represents our brand. And we look forward to a bright future together”, added Roman Stepek, Vice President of HEAD Sportswear.

Ruusuvuori will continue to promote the HEAD Speed ​​series while his apparel will be selected from the Performance line of the HEAD Sportswear collection.

According to many industry insiders, Ruusuvuori could become the most successful Finnish player of all time. Currently, the Finnish singles record belongs to Jarkko Nieminen, with two titles won on the Tour and the 13tho place achieved in the rankings while in doubles, Henri Kontinen was number 1 in the world rankings.