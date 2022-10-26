At least 15 killed in attack in southern Iran

Xinhua News Agency, Tehran, October 26 (Reporter Gao Wencheng) According to Iranian media reports, an attack on a religious site in the southern Fars province of the country on the 26th killed at least 15 people and injured at least 40 others.

According to Iranian News TV, at about 17:45 local time, a gunman opened fire at a Shia religious site in Shiraz, Fars province. The office of the governor of Fars province said 15 people were killed in the attack. The Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency reported that two children and a woman were among the victims of the attack.

According to Fars provincial police, the gunman has been arrested by security officials. The Illuminati news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that the militant who carried out the attack was a foreigner.

The extremist group “Islamic State” has announced the attack. Iranian President Rahey asked Iranian security and law enforcement agencies to respond to the perpetrators.