Home World Attack in southern Iran kills at least 15 – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Attack in southern Iran kills at least 15 – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

At least 15 killed in attack in southern Iran

Xinhua News Agency, Tehran, October 26 (Reporter Gao Wencheng) According to Iranian media reports, an attack on a religious site in the southern Fars province of the country on the 26th killed at least 15 people and injured at least 40 others.

According to Iranian News TV, at about 17:45 local time, a gunman opened fire at a Shia religious site in Shiraz, Fars province. The office of the governor of Fars province said 15 people were killed in the attack. The Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency reported that two children and a woman were among the victims of the attack.

According to Fars provincial police, the gunman has been arrested by security officials. The Illuminati news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that the militant who carried out the attack was a foreigner.

The extremist group “Islamic State” has announced the attack. Iranian President Rahey asked Iranian security and law enforcement agencies to respond to the perpetrators.

See also  Li Zongguang: The peak of the impact of the epidemic has passed, and there is no need to "manufacture" the industry chain anxiety | Chief reading data

You may also like

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Thus the “Rotax gang” steals engines for Iranian...

The Battle of Kherson is reported on the...

Atomic exercises in the skies of Russia: Putin...

Biden vaccinates upgraded new crown vaccine and calls...

Germany launches guidelines for the legalization of cannabis

Ca ‘Foscari removes the academic title from Putin’s...

United Kingdom, the Minister of Commerce resigns with...

Iran, the great march for Mahsa Amini. The...

[Hot Topics]The post-20th National Congress purge is coming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy