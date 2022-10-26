Original title: Injury summary: Westbrook is likely to miss Cajiao Zion due to hamstring injury, and Turner is expected to return

On October 26, Beijing time, the NBA regular season started a week ago, and the wave of injuries has been surging. Westbrook will likely miss the Nuggets due to a hamstring injury, Kawhi will miss the Thunder due to load management, and George will also be sidelined due to illness. Zion and Ingram both missed the Mavericks with injuries. The Pacers’ Turner status has been escalated to doubtful play and is expected to return in the next game.

The official report of the Lakers shows that Westbrook is doubtful due to a sore left hamstring (high probability of truce, 25% probability of playing). Thick eyebrows (waist tension) and James (left foot soreness) are still the same, and there is a high probability of playing. Thomas Bryant and Schroder remain sidelined with thumb injuries. Pippen Jr. and Sweder have been sent to the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Westbrook had a hamstring injury before, but he did not play, and even his name has disappeared from the injured list. Now, it’s more like the injury has returned.

The Clippers played away to the Thunder today. Leonard was sidelined due to a right knee injury. Paul George and Morris Jr. will also miss the game due to non-coronavirus disease. Head coach Tyronn Lue said: "Leonard felt a little stiff in his knee after shooting practice, and the team decided to truce him, just in case, he will go back to Los Angeles for treatment tomorrow, where there are more resources, I'm not worried about that." Lue also said that Morris Jr. will not play in the next two games against the Thunder, and it is uncertain whether George will play in the second game against the Thunder. After the Clippers played the Thunder today, the opponent in the next game is still the Thunder. Pelicans vs Mavericks multiplayer sidelined The Pelicans played against the Mavericks, and many players were sidelined. For the Pelicans, Ingram (concussion), Zion (right rear hip/lower back contusion) and Herbert Jones (right knee hyperextension) will all miss today's game. Coach Green said he is optimistic that Zion and Jones will be back in the away game against the Suns. Ingram remains on the daily watch and is still in the league's concussion protection program. On the Lone Ranger side, Hardaway Jr., Bertans and Ntilikina were also sidelined due to injuries. Pacers' Turner expected to return The Pacers team reporter reported that the Pacers center Turner's state has been upgraded, and he is currently doubtful to play, and may usher in his debut of the new season tomorrow. In the season opener, Turner sprained his ankle after stepping on a caddie's foot as he landed during his pregame warm-up, causing him to miss a week. Nets three miss Bucks The Nets will face the Bucks tomorrow, and Seth Curry (recovering from a left ankle injury), Morris (personal reasons) and TJ Warren (recovering from a left foot injury) will all be absent. The Nets are currently 1-2 and ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference.