A car a much speed she threw herself on the passers-by on the seafront, where tourists were strolling. The driver also attempted to shoot into the crowd and was killed by Israeli security guards as he exited the vehicle, which overturned. An Italian tourist died on that seafront in Tel Aviv, Alessandro Parini, 35 years old from Rome, killed in an attack. They are in the attack at least 7 injuredall tourists, including three Britons and two other Italians, “not serious”. They are hospitalized inIchilov hospital of Tel Aviv in “medium or light” conditions. The Foreign Minister confirmed the identity of the Italian victim and the wounding of the other two Antonio Tajani, who spoke to Parini’s father to express closeness and condolences. The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaexpressed his execration for “the vile act terrorist“, addressing the feelings of Alessandro Parini to the family and friends of condolences e you nearness of the Republic and its personnel. He also expressed the condolences of the Italian Republic to the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog. Even the prime minister Giorgia Meloni he expressed his “deep condolences” for and expressed “closeness to the victim’s family, to the wounded, and solidarity with the State of Israel for the cowardly attack that hit him”.

Read Also Alessandro Parini, 35-year-old Roman lawyer: who was the victim of the attack in Tel Aviv

Parini, Tajani reported again, “was just arrived a Tel Aviv per turismo with a group of friends”. According to the reconstruction of the facts, she was walking along the seafront in company, in an area very popular with tourists, who flocked in large numbers during the Easter holidays. The bomber flew at high speed into the crowd and he shot to passers-by. His car overturned, probably due to the attempts made to neutralize him. The identity of the man is not yet known, as the car in which he was traveling had been stolen still Arabic Israelithe 44-year-old Joseph Abu Jabe, initially indicated by the media as the perpetrator of the attack. After a check, however, it was found in his home.

The Islamic Jihad claimed the attack, as a “natural and legitimate response to occupation crimes against the people Palestinian“. The episode immediately reignited the voltage already high these days and the premier Benjamin Netanyahu he called back other reservists after those of aviation. Hamas and Islamic Jihad did not fail to express their satisfaction with the attack described as “a high-level operation”. After hitting a Gaza e in Lebanonthe recall of reservists and the strengthening of troops in the Territories is a clear message ad Hamas, Hezbollah e Iran. The tension, already skyrocketing, was aggravated by the other Palestinian attack in West Bank, with the killing of two young sisters (21 and 16 years old) and the serious wounding of their mother (48 years old). Also to Jerusalemon the Esplanade of the Mosques, the situation seems to hang by a thread, even if for the moment there are no serious incidents, with the police continuing to patrol the place in force.

After the rain of rockets fired from Gaza (one of the 44 fell on a house without causing any casualties) and by the Palestinian factions linked to Hamas from the south of the Country of the Cedars, Israel responded during the night by striking three sites in Lebanon e over ten in the Strip, including two tunnels and various emplacements of the armed faction. Instead, the Lebanese army announced that it had dismantled a launch pad in an agricultural field in the south. “Our forces are now engaged in the hunt for terrorists. It’s just a matter of time, not long, and we’ll pay the bills,” Netanyahu said on a public visit to the site for the first time with the defense minister. Yoav Gallantwhose dismissal has been frozen.