A tourist in his 30s was killed on the seafront of Tel Aviv in an attack carried out by an Arab-Israeli with the car thrown into the crowd. According to military radio and other local media, the victim is an Italian citizen. In the attack there are 7 others wounded, including – the media still report – another Italian and three British. The bomber, who attempted to shoot into the crowd once he got out of the car, was then killed by the reaction of the security guards.

The balance of 1 dead and 7 wounded

Two hours after the Tel Aviv attack, Magen David Adom, the local equivalent of the Red Cross, specified that his toll is 1 dead and 7 wounded. These – Magen David Adom points out – were hospitalized in two hospitals: Ichilov (Tel Aviv) and Wolfson (Holon). A 74-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl “are in average condition”. The other 4 wounded (a 70-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman) “are superficially injured”. What the police called “an intentional assailant” was also killed in the attack.

The call of the reservists

The episode immediately rekindled the already high tension in recent days and Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu he called up other reservists after the air force ones. The Farnesina expressed “horror and dismay at the cowardly attack”, while Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made it known that she was following the incident “with apprehension”. The area where the attack took place is very popular with tourists, who flocked in large numbers during the Easter holidays. On the spot, overturned, the car used for the attack.

The Islamic claim

Hamas and Islamic Jihad did not fail to express their satisfaction with the attack described as “a high-level operation”. After striking in Gaza and Lebanon, the recall of reservists and the strengthening of troops in the territories is a clear message to Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.

The tension, already skyrocketing, was aggravated by the other Palestinian attack in the West Bank, with the killing of two young sisters (21 and 16 years old) and the serious wounding of their mother (48 years old).