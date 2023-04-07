The turnover betrays the Rossoneri against the excellent team fielded by Zanetti.

– The unedited formation chosen by Pioli arouses curiosity, not only for the turnover of the entire offensive department, but for the positions occupied on the pitch, with Pobega further back to cover the descents of Theo Hernandez and Bennacer advanced to alternate with Saelemaekers in finishing for the two strikers: Origi and Rebic, with the first wider on the right to play on the run and the second more centralized. An idea which on paper might even workbut not against an Empoli team that leaves very little space for attacking midfielders to insert, with the forwards a bit confused about the moves to make and only Theo Hernandez who seems able to create numerical superiority, playing in constant offensive projection;

– About Rebic and Origiif the former is at least willing and moves to be found by his companions, albeit with great imprecision in the conclusions, the second is the classic “fish out of water”, who can’t even physically assert himself, despite a tonnage that would allow him to. Giroud was much better than him, despite the less time available, capable of immediately taking the weight of the attack on his shoulders and also deluding his fans with a goal, then canceled for hand ball;

– Paolo Zanetti is emerging as one of the best young Italian coaches, thanks to the attention to detail and the ability to put his teams well on the pitch, as can also be seen from his Empoli match tonight. A young team, with some more experienced players forming the backbone, which stands out for its great defensive attention and ability to cover spaces well, without getting caught up in the frenzy of making impromptu restarts, with all players ready to remedy to the few individual mistakes of the comrades. The only drawback: some completely avoidable waste of time in the final, capital vice of the so-called “small” of our football;

– In terms of individual tests, among the Tuscans, Persian also stands out: goalkeeper called from a few games to the difficult role of not regretting the injured Vicar, but who once again proved to be up to the task tonight. In Milan the performance of Tonali was excellent, who seems to have returned to his best levels, as well as that of Pobega, who despite his prolonged absence from the field is ready and responds “present” to his coach’s call. On the other hand, Bennacer was subdued, not exactly at ease in the more advanced position than usual;

– In a match which, on points, would have been deserved by the Rossoneri, once again the limits of the offensive department available to Pioli emerge, who for his part should have understood by now that he cannot afford to change it all in one fell swoop. A draw which, for Milan, means throwing away not only the Napoli feat, but also yet another misstep by Inter, who had drawn against Salernitana in the late afternoon. A golden point, however, for Empoliwhich in terms of play has once again proved to be a step above the direct opponents for salvation.

