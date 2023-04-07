Weekend, an initiative of ARTBO, the arts program of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, celebrates a new meeting of citizens with Art. This event has established itself as one of the most important in the artistic scene in Bogotá, with a large program and various spaces participating in the circuits that will participate in its seventh edition.

For three days, from April 21 to 23, visitors will be able to enjoy a special program of tours of the city’s main art circuits, which include galleries, self-managed spaces, institutions and museums. The initiative aims to bring various audiences closer to the languages ​​and processes of the plastic arts.

Galleries, spaces and circuits

ARTBO | Weekend invites the public to explore Bogotá through tours in six art circuits; Historic Center, Macarena, Teusaquillo, Chapinero Central, San Felipe, Chapinero Norte, where the spaces that will have special activities and exhibitions are. All activities are free and open to the public with extended hours so that visitors can enjoy the programming at their own pace. Access to these spaces is free of charge and with prior registration on the website. Free transport will be available that will facilitate the transfer between the circuits throughout the city.

The spaces participating in each circuit begin with La Candelaria, one of the main cultural points in the historic center of Bogotá. The highest concentration of museums is in this sector. The public will be able to visit spaces such as the Bodega Piloto; Bogotá Cinematheque – Gallery; San Agustín Cloister – National University of Colombia, Fragments, Space for Art and Memory; Gilberto Alzate Avendaño Foundation – FUGA; Santa Fe Gallery; Miguel Urrutia Art Museum – MAMU, and Santa Clara Museum.

In the La Macarena neighborhood, the participating spaces are Alonso Garcés Galería, Espacio El Dorado Gallery, SN maCarena, Estación Terrena, Bogotá Museum of Modern Art – MAMBO, NC – art, Bancolombia Art Gallery and Museum of Visual Arts – Jorge University Thaddeus Lozano.

In the town of Teusaquillo you can find spaces such as Galería Salón Comunal, Mor charpentier, Casatinta and Taller Trez; while in Central Chapinero the Hoffmann House, Riegner Houses, FORO.SPACE, Christopher Paschall s Gallery will be open to the public. XXI, Sextant Gallery | Arte Dos Gráfico, La Balsa Arte, Mmaison Gallery, Nine Eighty, Ocher Gallery, Other 360º Degrees and Corner.

The San Felipe neighborhood, historically residential, owes its recent development to the growth of the artistic sector that has taken over the place. For eight years, cultural managers and investors have promoted San Felipe as the city’s arts district. There will be various spaces, such as Adrián Ibáñez Gallery, Doce Cero Cero Gallery –12:00–, Elvira Moreno Gallery, Vision Institute, LGM Gallery, Plecto Contemporary Art Space, Policroma, Proceso Art Gallery, SGR Gallery, Sketch, House Plastic, KB Space, Studio [74]Museum of Contemporary Art of Bogotá – MAC, Plural Cultural Node and Binary Project.

Finally, in Chapinero Norte you can visit the places Beatriz Esguerra Arte, Espacio Continuo, Galería El Museo, Galería La Cometa, LA Galería, Montenegro Art Projects – MAP and Galería Espacio Alterno – Uniandinos.

other spaces

Additionally, ARTBO | Weekend 2023 will present other free activities, through a forum on topics related to contemporary art. For this edition, it will be curated by Sofía Casarín, Art Director of LIAISON, an agency that works with museums and institutions in their travel and institutional development programs.

In this sense, an intervention will also be carried out on the relationship between art and the city through a curated exhibition, an editorial meeting of projects by artists who have integrated publication and the book format into their practices and, finally, a mediation made up of professionals from different disciplines, who seek to contribute to the construction of processes of social transformation through education, art and culture.

The 56 exhibition spaces will offer special programming at the following times: Friday, April 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.