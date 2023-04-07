MADE.-

Medium and maximum security prison guides from the Latacunga prison were detained by inmates, who requested the transfer of the leaders of Los Lobos to this prison. On the morning of April 5, incidents were reported in the Latacunga prison (Cotopaxi), where it was reported that there were 21 prison officers being held.

Exteriors of the Latacunga prison, in Cotopaxi, on April 5, 2023. – Photo: PRIMICIAS

Despite the fact, the National Service for Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) only indicated that security protocols had been activated. But the detention of the agents, which occurred on the night of April 4 and lasted 18 hours, was not reported. The inmates in Latacunga had captured guides from the medium and maximum security pavilions. Due to the riot and the retention of the guards, administrative work in the Latacunga prison and visits to inmates were suspended.

On the afternoon of April 5, the situation returned to normal in this prison. A similar incident occurred in the Turi prison, where riot gear was located outside. For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, confirmed to PRIMICIAS that the inmates of both prisons refused to eat. He said that they demanded that members of the Los Lobos criminal gang be transferred to Latacunga or Turi. The new riots occurred less than 24 hours after a revolt in the La Roca prison in Guayaquil. The riot in La Roca left three dead and one injured, and it is precisely home to the main leaders of Los Lobos. / Scoops ec