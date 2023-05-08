Home » Attack of Russian drones in the night on Kiev, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft in action: “We have destroyed 35”
Attack of Russian drones in the night on Kiev, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft in action: "We have destroyed 35"

Attack of Russian drones in the night on Kiev, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft in action: "We have destroyed 35"

The Russia launched a wave of large-scale attacks on Kiev and throughout the Ukraine, as it prepares for the Victory Day holiday, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. At least five people were injured in the attacks on Kiev, Ukrainian officials said, as Russian missiles ignited a huge fire at a food warehouse in the city of Odessaon the Black Sea. Explosions were reported in several other Ukrainian regions early this morning.
In the night the Russians attacked the capital with 35 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, all of which were destroyed by flak. This was communicated by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a post on Facebook. “On the night of May 8, 2023, the enemy again attacked Ukraine, using Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs. Our defenders destroyed 35 out of 35 drones,” reads the post.

