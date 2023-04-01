The police in Gradiška arrested a man from the city of MP, who insulted the police officers and resisted during the arrest as well as in the premises of the Gradiška Police Department, in which three police officers were injured, as well as the suspect.

Source: Mondo/Dušan Volaš

The Gradiška Police Department announced that last night at 11:10 p.m. members of the Traffic Safety Police Station were controlling a “Tiguan” car in Svetozara Markovića Street, and that the passenger MP got out of the vehicle and insulted the police officers, disobeying the police order to stop.

“During the arrest, the mentioned person resisted and caused physical injuries to a police officer. The MP continued insulting police officers in the premises of the Gradiška Police Department, as well as offering active resistance, and on that occasion he sustained physical injuries as well as two other police officers, and then using physical force damaged the inventory in the premises for the accommodation of arrested persons.“, the announcement states.

The duty prosecutor of the Banjaluka District Prosecutor’s Office was informed about everything, who ordered that after documenting and completing the case against the MoJ, a report should be submitted for the committed criminal acts of assault on an official in the performance of official duties and damage and confiscation of other people’s property.

(World/Srna)