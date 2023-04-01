Of Salvatore Riggio

Jakub Jankto speaks again after coming out in February: «I hope to set an example. There are other gay players in football, I’ve received messages”

Only a little less than two months ago, it was last February 13, Jakub Jankto

— who wore the shirts of Udinese and Sampdoria in Italy between 2016 and 2021 — came out on his social profiles: “I don’t want to hide anymore”, She said. Now the Czech midfielder has returned to the subject in an interview with Sky Tg24, in which he recounted the background that led him to this decision and primarily the reaction of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had a son: «She she was amazed. However, she expected something to go wrong,” he explained.

And again: «I came out first for myself and then to help others. How long did I think before doing this? I knew it from an early age, but you tend to say “I can continue somehow”. Let’s say that the football world is a bit homophobicI’ve said it many times and we all know it. It came to me suddenly, it wasn’t something planned. That’s how it came to me and I’m not sorry I did. Finally I can do what I want and I am very happy».

"There are other gay footballers, I've received messages" There were many people who supported him once he returned to Prague, last summer after the experience at Getafe: «Being at home helped me a lot. If I had been in Spain or Italy I would never have said that. Why is it still a taboo subject in football? I certainly won't name names but there are other gay footballers. They were, they are and they will be. That's it. I have received messages. I don't expect them to come out now too, but maybe my example can help them, maybe in the future they'll think "I can do it too"».



Finally: «I’m in love with my son, with Sparta, with my country. Though, if we’re referring to a relationship with a guy, I’m not currently in love. In my opinion, if two people love and care for each other, they can easily take care of the children, perhaps offering a better example than many mothers and many fathers, because there are always bad examples, where parents don’t behave well. All I can do is take care of my son and my family.”