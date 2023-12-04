attacks in Gaza, deaths, news and more

Explosion near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza leaves 10 dead, doctor says

A video recorded on Sunday night and geolocated by CNN shows the aftermath of an explosion near the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza. The video depicts several victims lying in the street.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, head of pediatrics at the hospital, reported that the attack targeted the hospital’s northern entrance, resulting in the deaths of 10 people. He also stated that there is constant airstrike and artillery bombardment in the vicinity of the hospital and beyond.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment on any potential attacks in the vicinity of the hospital, while the Hamas government’s press office in Gaza claimed that the Israeli army had attacked the hospital.

Abu Safiya disclosed the dire situation at the hospital, saying, “Now we have 30 bodies lying in the hospital courtyard because we cannot identify the bodies and document them. We have buried those that we have been able to document this morning. There are now more than 60 wounded inside the hospital,” he added, noting that there are also more than 6,000 displaced people at the hospital.

Despite the challenges, the hospital is providing critical medical support to the region, with Abu Safiya explaining, “We are working with a small generator that is producing oxygen for the neonatology and ICU and with a rotating program that runs the generator. We are receiving all the medical cases from northern Gaza from the bombings.”

The situation at the hospital is particularly grim, with 10 babies in incubators and five of them being neonatal. Additionally, two babies were rescued from under the rubble this morning, but tragically, their parents did not survive. Abu Safiya described the hospital’s state as “catastrophic.”

