Home » Expert Economist Tiffany Wilding Discusses the Great Surprise of the US Economy in 2023 and the Risk of a Recession
Business

Expert Economist Tiffany Wilding Discusses the Great Surprise of the US Economy in 2023 and the Risk of a Recession

by admin
Expert Economist Tiffany Wilding Discusses the Great Surprise of the US Economy in 2023 and the Risk of a Recession

anticipating an eventual recession might be hiding the fact that it is more likely to come. It is still early to declare victory. The compelling evidence suggests that a soft landing to reduce inflation without a recession is less likely given the lack of a major positive supply shock. While we are seeing productivity improvements and improvement in the labor market participation, we do not seem to have made a huge breakthrough in labor savings or labor productivity. The risks of a slowdown in 2024 remain high due to the diminishing pandemic surpluses that have supported demand and the restrictive monetary policy. Central bankers’ plans to keep rates high for an extended period does not bode well for the possibility of a soft landing. The risks of a recession should not be discounted and the markets may be undervaluing this risk. There is a 50% chance of a recession, which is like flipping a coin, according to Tiffany Wilding, the top expert at Pimco. While she is hopeful for a soft landing, there is evidence to support her view that a recession is a distinct possibility.

See also  US, the Court of Appeal overturns the decision: the State Department can use the documents seized from Trump

You may also like

Budget Law, fringe benefits also include rent and...

In the USA, Robert Habeck is experiencing the...

Tugboat Collision Causes Ferry Hull Damage in Margarita:...

Tim tries to reassure the markets: go ahead...

8 Signs You’re Suffering from Eldest Daughter Syndrome

Resolution 35 of 02/29/2024 – Termination of the...

“Lack of affordable housing threatens political stability”

Discover the Latest Pandora Jewelry Collection in Spain:...

Plantvoice, the startup that fights drought in agriculture

77% Return: 5 ETFs That Beat the S&P...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy