Five will be seated in the dock of the military court of La Gombe, municipality of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, at the trial for the killing of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasioof the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver of the World food programme Mustapha Milambowho accompanied them on the mission in the Kivu region which ended in tragedy on February 22, 2021.