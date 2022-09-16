[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 16, 2022]The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (referred to as the SCO Summit) was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia from the 15th to the 16th. For the first time, a president-level leader attended the summit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led a number of ministers to attend the battle.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was invited by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as a special guest.

The colleagues included Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, National Intelligence Director Hakan Fidan, and Defense Industry Director Ismail Demir, among others. (click to watch related video)

Uzbekistan Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Turkish Ambassador to Uzbekistan Olgan Bekar and other officials welcomed Erdogan and his party at Samarkand International Airport.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 as a dialogue organization between Russia, the People’s Republic of China and the former Soviet republics in Central Asia. It was expanded to include India and Pakistan four years ago.

Turkey applied to be the SCO’s “dialogue partner” in March 2011 and was approved the following year, becoming the SCO’s third dialogue partner country after Belarus and Sri Lanka.

Erdogan will hold bilateral meetings with several leaders during the summit, where he will also speak.

The Turkish Presidential Palace issued a statement yesterday that Erdogan will fly to New York to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly after his visit to Uzbekistan. He will address the UN General Assembly on September 20 and meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several heads of state.

Erdogan is expected to meet representatives of Turkish NGOs, business groups and Jewish organizations in the United States.

Uzbekistan is currently the rotating chairman of the SCO. Sherzod Asadov, the press secretary of the Uzbek president, previously announced that the leaders of the eight SCO member states will attend the summit.

The leaders of the 8 countries include: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shabazzi. Shehbaz Sharif, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Iran is eager to break through the dilemma of economic isolation under US sanctions, and today signed a memorandum of fulfillment of obligations to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/16/a103529534.html