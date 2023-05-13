Audio problems during the press conference, Zelensky jokes: “It’s the Russians…”

After the joint declarations, the meeting with the premier’s press concluded with two questions Giorgia Meloni and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Palazzo Chigi. Replying to a journalist of his compatriot, Zelensky suddenly stopped for a few moments, to ask if the simultaneous translation was working, after evidently hearing some problems in the audio in the headphones. “It’s the Russians…“, he then said smiling with a joke in English, before continuing in his own language the answer to the question, which concerned the role of Italy in the reconstruction of Ukraine.