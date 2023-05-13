Home » Audio problems during the press conference, Zelensky jokes: “It’s the Russians…”
by admin
After the joint declarations, the meeting with the premier’s press concluded with two questions Giorgia Meloni and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Palazzo Chigi. Replying to a journalist of his compatriot, Zelensky suddenly stopped for a few moments, to ask if the simultaneous translation was working, after evidently hearing some problems in the audio in the headphones. “It’s the Russians…“, he then said smiling with a joke in English, before continuing in his own language the answer to the question, which concerned the role of Italy in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

