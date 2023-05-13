Bayern Munich crush Schalke 04 and put pressure on Dortmund

Bayern seem to be regaining momentum at the best time. New Bundesliga leader for two weeks, the Bavarian club put pressure on its pursuer Dortmund by walking against Schalke 04 (6-0). The very attacking 4-1-4-1 system, with Müller rather than Goretzka, paid off. Gnabry notably scored a brace and Musiala was involved in two of the local goals, including that scored by the young Frenchman Mathys Tel. Receiving Mönchengladbach at 6:30 p.m. (live commentary), Dortmund has no room for error to stay in the race.