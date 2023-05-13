Quibdó: to prison investigated for raping and murdering a woman and for raping her son

• The woman was sexually abused multiple times and then murdered. The body was buried in parts in the patio of a house in the Medrano neighborhood.

• The minor was also abused and in an oversight of the attackers he managed to flee.

Quibdó (Chocó), May 13, 2023.

The strength of the probative material provided by the Attorney General’s Office, allowed a guarantee control judge from Quibdó (Chocó) to send Luis Fernando Asprilla Palacios and Jesús David Mosquera Mena to prison, allegedly responsible for subduing a 34-year-old woman years and his son, from 16 to multiple crimes.

According to the investigation, on May 4 in the morning, the accused, who would be part of the Los Mexicanos Common Criminal Group, would have intercepted the victims when they were passing through the San Martín de Quibdó neighborhood, and accused them of wandering through said sector. .

The probative material shows that, by force, mother and son were taken to a residence in the Medrano neighborhood, Chambacú sector in the capital of Choco. At the scene, the two defendants, along with three other people, would have forced the woman and the adolescent to enter the house where they were beaten and subjected to multiple sexual assaults.

In the development of the concentrated hearings, the investigative body evidenced that the woman was sexually abused on several occasions, presumably by the five men. The minor was attacked in a similar way, apparently by two of them.

Once the sexual abuse stopped, the woman was repeatedly injured with a sharp weapon until she died. Her body was buried in parts, in the patio of the house. In the afternoon the minor managed to escape taking advantage of the fact that the men had fallen asleep.

The National Police captured Asprilla Palacios and Mosquera Mina, who also stole 120,000 pesos in cash and two cell phones from the victims.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged those captured with the crimes of femicide, violent carnal access, simple kidnapping and qualified theft, all aggravated.