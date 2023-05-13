The most requested to open the Grupo Firme concert in El Salvador

A few days ago, Grupo Firme announced that it will be presented on July 15 in El Salvador, and on social networks, dozens of Salvadorans asked that the Salvadoran singer Elías Hasbún is the best option to open the show.

It was later that the organizing company Two Shows Producciones reported on the concert, various Internet users commented in the publications requesting that Elías Hasbún be in charge of opening the concert of the regional Mexican music group.

Elías Hasbún is a Salvadoran artist of ranchera music, corridos and banda. Likewise, he has already had the opportunity to open other concerts for artists

Grupo Firme, interpreters of “Ya supérame”, “El tóxico”, “En tu perra vida” and “Se fue la pantera” will come to the Cuscatlán Stadium on July 15 with their tour “Hay que conectarla 2023”.