Strengthening Basic Research: A Path to Achieve Scientific and Technological Self-Reliance and Excellence

Title: Strengthening Basic Research: Key to Achieving High-Level Self-Reliance and Self-Improvement in Science and Technology

Date: May 28, 2021

In a recent third collective study conducted by the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the urgent need to strengthen basic research in order to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. This, according to Jinping, is crucial for China to successfully build itself into a world scientific and technological power.

China has always placed great importance on basic research, with significant advancements achieved since the founding of the People’s Republic. From breakthroughs in key scientific issues such as “two bombs and one satellite” to Goldbach’s Conjecture proof, the country has showcased its dedication to self-reliance and hard work.

Since the reform and opening up, China has implemented various research plans, such as the “863 plan” and the “973 plan,” which have greatly enhanced the overall research strength and academic level of basic research. Additionally, the party has emphasized the enhancement of original innovation capabilities, organizing major basic research tasks and building essential scientific and technological infrastructures.

As the world experiences a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, China recognizes the need to strengthen its basic research to cope with international scientific and technological competition. By doing so, the country aims to achieve high-level technological self-reliance, promote the construction of a new development pattern, and achieve high-quality development.

To accomplish these goals, President Jinping outlined several key strategies. First, he called for a forward-looking, strategic, and systematic approach to the layout of basic research. By aligning with major strategic needs and economic and social development goals, China can effectively address cutting-edge issues and major applications in basic research.

Second, Jinping emphasized the need to deepen the reform of basic research systems and mechanisms. As basic research becomes increasingly organized, institutional guarantees and policy guidance play a crucial role in driving research output. China aims to optimize and refine its system and policies to provide long-term and stable support for basic research.

Lastly, President Jinping highlighted the significance of building a high-level support platform for basic research. China aims to create a national laboratory system, establish research centers, and accelerate the construction of special zones for basic research. By improving the country’s capacity for independent research platforms, equipment, and software localization, China can reduce its reliance on foreign resources.

By strengthening basic research, China expects to lay a solid foundation for scientific and technological development, foster original innovation, and tackle key technical challenges from the source. These efforts will contribute to China‘s goal of achieving high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, leading the country towards becoming a world scientific and technological power.

Note: This news article is a summary of the collective study held on May 28, 2021, where President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech stressing the importance of strengthening basic research to achieve high-level self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology. The content has been condensed and rephrased for clarity.

