Wenance Case: Justice is already investigating four complaints for alleged scams

The Justice of Córdoba is already investigating four complaints for alleged fraud against the financial company that operates with digital platforms Wenance.

“Complaints from different people have been filed against a commercial firm that apparently would have caused them some economic damage. They would have made investments in that financial company and would not have complied with what was agreed upon”explained the secretary Silvana Scarpino, from the District Attorney’s Office Turn 6 in charge of José Bringas.

“Nor there is no kind of amount of damages. So far we have only four complaints. It’s a scam in principle”specified the judicial official to Miter Cordoba.

Complaints

The sponsoring lawyer Carlos Nayi reported that the presentations were made by the alleged commission “of two crimes in principle: fraud under the terms of article 172 and unauthorized financial intermediation”.

The lawyer described “true impostors who captured public savings under a tempting proposal, a monthly interest of approximately 112% per year, equivalent to a tempting monthly ”.

Article 310

The crime of financial intermediation is typified in article 310 of the Penal Code and establishes prison sentences “from one (1) to four (4) years, a fine of two (2) to eight (8) times the value of the operations carried out and special disqualification for up to six (6) years”to everyone who “On its own behalf or on behalf of others, directly or indirectly, I will carry out financial intermediation activities, under any of its modalities, without having the authorization issued by the competent supervisory authority”.

The regulations specify that “Anyone who captures savings from the public in the stock market or provides intermediation services for the acquisition of negotiable securities will incur the same penalty, when they do not have the corresponding authorization issued by the competent authority.”.

In addition, the minimum sentence will be raised to two years if journalistic publications or any mass media were used.

In the case of the case being framed in this figure, the file would go to Federal Justice, since the nature of this type of crime is federal.

The case was anticipated by Profile Cordoba days ago when Wenance was at the center of the controversy after he told his clients that it could not afford to pay the maturities for the investments made.

