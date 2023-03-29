He identified himself as transgenderused “masculine pronouns” on a profile social and was a former student of the Covenant School a Nashville, Tennessee, where he killed three nine-year-old children and three adults. A massacre that Audrey Hale28, made it in just 14 minutes before being fatally shot by the police. The plan was developed after having monitored and studied in detail the seedlings and school maps. Just before opening fire, Hale he had sent to his former basketball teammate Averianna Patton a message about Instagram. “The post I wrote today is a suicide note, today I am preparing to die. This is no joke,” she added, signing herself as Aiden. “One day this will make sense, I quit abundant prove behind me, something bad is about to happen. You will probably hear about me in the news after my death, this is my last goodbye, see you in the next life.” Pattonwho received the message at 9.57am, said she tried to comfort her friend by urging her to call a suicides. Then she also called the police who told her they would send someone to her house, but the officer only arrived in primo afternoon. Meanwhile, the shooting had already occurred.

Read Also Lisbon, stabs to death two women at the Islamic center. Attacker injured and hospitalized

The dynamics of the massacre – Halea 2022 graduate of Nossi College of Art & Design in Nashville, had detailed maps of the Covenant School, a private Presbyterian school with about 200 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. He left written notes and according to the police he would have considered a second possible target for an attack. She was shot and killed by the agents who intervened on the spot, Hale broke into the school through a side entrance, the police chief specified John Drakequoted by Cnn. The attack lasted about 14 minutes. The first call came in at 10.13 local time, e Hale she was fatally shot at 10.27, the police spokesman explained Don Aaron. Hale fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the school. The team of five agents of the reached her on the second floor, where the shots were coming from, and opened fire. After the attack, the police found that Hale he had detailed maps of the educational institution and the access points to the building. The detectives they also found that it may have been trying to target another target, again a Nashville, but gave up after “weighing the risks” because the site was protected by “too much security.” At least two of the weapons he was in possession of were believed to have been acquired legally.

Republicans attack gender identity and obscure the issue of weapons – The police do not rule out that the fact that Hale were transgender may have a connection to the massacre. “At the moment it’s one of the theories but we’ll talk about it later,” said the Nashville police chief, without even commenting on the contents of the poster left by the woman. Meanwhile, on American social networks, there are many account of supporters of Trump and republicans who highlight how the killer was “transgender” and therefore in antithesis with the Christian values which he implicitly wanted to attack with the massacre. Also Donald Trump Jrthe son of tycoon inflamed the controversy, and like many other Republicans he put the emphasis on the gender issue of the killer rather than focusing on the issue of ‘gun control’. “Given the growing number of trans and non-binary (gender identities that do not define themselves as strictly masculine or feminine, ed) they do mass shootingsperhaps instead of talking about weapons it would be better to talk about these lunatics pushing their gender reaffirmation on our children?” tweeted the former president’s son. The Republican deputy also echoes him Marjorie Taylor Greene, activist of the QAnon conspiracy movement. “The woman who shot in Nashville identified as a man. So should we still point fingers at white men?” she wrote.

Read Also Usa, woman opens fire at school in Nashville (Tennessee): seven dead, including three children. Biden: Congress Bans Assault Weapons

The immobilism of politics – All controversies that aim to obscure the debate on assault weapons, which in the United States irretrievably returns to the limelight after any mass shooting. An issue on which the president has once again intervened Joe Bidenwhich appealed to the Congress to ban assault weapons. However, these are words destined once again to fall on deaf ears: even before the elections of MidtermWhen Congress was in Democrat hands, no bans passed. And now, with the Camera controlled by Republicans, the goal fades definitively. However, this massacre has also become an instrument of political battle, with the Democrats who were quick to point out the hypocrisy and inaction on gun violence by the Gop. Republican Congressman from Tennessee Andrew Ogleswhich represents the district where the school of tragedy is located, told al Washington Post that he was “totally heartbroken” about the shooting. But Democrats and advocates of gun regulation recalled his previous defense of guns Coalincluding a 2021 Christmas card with the family of the deputy who smiles and takes up his rifles.