Aung San Suu Kyi, the former president of Myanmar leaves prison

Former Myanmar President Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted from power in a 2021 military coup, has been transferred from prison to a government building, an official from her political party said on Friday. “Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred to a high-level office on Monday evening,” a National League for Democracy party official told AFP, on condition of anonymity.

According to the same source, Ms. Suu Kyi met with the spokesman of the country’s lower house, Ti Khun Myat, and will probably meet Deng Xijuan, China‘s special envoy for Asian affairs, who is visiting the country. A source from another political party said the Nobel Peace Prize winner had been moved to a VIP complex in Naypyidaw.

In July, Thailand’s foreign minister said he met Ms Suu Kyi, the first known meeting with a foreign envoy since her detention. A junta spokesman told AFP that the meeting lasted more than an hour, without providing details on the issues discussed.

