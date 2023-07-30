Once there were only mountain boots. Today for trekking boots there are infinite options that can be summarized in 3 broad categories: high, low or mid-cut. And it is inevitable to ask which ones are better or more suitable. Both for those who have just approached the mountains and are making their first purchase as well as for those who have known and frequented the mountains for some time and yet are faced with the novelties offered by the market.

Hiking boots: better high, low or mid-cut?

There are different schools of thought on the subject: those who have at least 10 years or more of mountain experience will probably say that the only safe option is sturdy, high and apparently indestructible trekking boots. They will tell you that ankle support is of paramount importance.

On the other hand, there is a growing number of hikers who swear by low profile trail running shoes, preferring the lighter, more flexible and aerodynamic design.

And finally there are the supporters of the mid-cut, who find the right compromise between the needs of lightness and flexibility and those of containment and protection.

So what’s better? Sturdy high-cut boots with a stiff sole? Mid-cut boots that may weigh more but protect your vulnerable bony ankles? Or even the flat shoes, for approach if not really for trail running, flexible and light that will make you fly along the trails with ease?

Before weighing the pros and cons, let’s delve into the different types of footwear.

High mountain boots

High boots are the sturdier option in hiking footwear. These boots have a top that rises a few inches above the ankle bone, with laces that keep the collar snug against the leg. The material can range from leather to a blend of leather and synthetic technical fabric, depending on the style and brand. They’re often waterproof, designed to keep your feet dry in muddy conditions, during rain showers, or on snowy trails.

Low mountain shoes

A low mountain shoe will offer maximum freedom of movement when hiking, but will leave the ankle bone exposed to external agents. Popular low-top options for hiking tend to be trail running or approach shoes, made from a combination of lightweight synthetic materials that allow for flex and ease of movement.

Mid cut hiking boots

Mid-Cut Hiking Boots are a hybrid of the previous two options. They will usually reach just above the ankle, offering more protection from the elements and keeping the ankles safe from cuts or abrasions. Usually made from a combination of leather and/or synthetic fabric, they tend to be sturdier than trail running shoes, but offer more flexibility than high boots. They will often offer similar waterproof protection as taller models, but with more freedom of movement.

Ankle stability

Contrary to what you might think, if you’ve had ankle problems in the past, high boots won’t necessarily save your ankles. A 2014 study conducted by the Journal of Foot and Ankle Research showed that high-heeled shoes could actually have a negative effect on ankle stability.

In the study, researchers found that instep height did not affect ankle stability when participants landed on an inclined surface. High-top shoes may actually prevent the ankle muscles from working and strengthening, and this “may be counterproductive to maintaining functional stability of the ankle joint in ankle sprain situations,” the study reads.

Based on the study results, ankle stability need not be a factor in footwear selection. The real advantage of high or mid-cut boots over low-cut boots is in the way they can protect you from the elements, not to mention pesky rocks and other debris that might try to get into your shoes as you hit the trail.

Hiking boots: which ones to choose?

So which ones to choose between bass, treble or mid? More and more hikers are opting for flat shoes, if not trail running shoes, in the wake of an old statement by Sir Edmund Hillary according to which “a kilo on your feet equals five on your back”. In fact, a US Army study in the 1980s showed that even small increases in footwear weight require more energy expenditure for walkers and runners.

Having said all this, a lot also depends on the type of excursion you will go on, or that you will mainly go on, and on other factors to put on the scales.

Of course if you are hiking in rainy areas, in changeable or cold weather, or just in winter and you know you will encounter snow or cold temperatures, the more protection and the more warmth you will get. A waterproof boot will allow you to cross streams or the occasional snowfield with greater ease and comfort than low-cut trail running shoes.

Another factor to consider is the weight on your shoulders: High or even mid-cut boots can provide more stability and comfort if you’re carrying a large backpack with food and supplies for a week. High-top boots are also usually made of sturdier materials than most trail running shoes, so they’ll likely last longer.

Then one of the first factors to evaluate should be the evaluation of the terrain in which you will be hiking. If you’re riding in rough terrain, crossing rivers or tackling mud, you may want the rugged protection that high boots can offer. While they may not do much for ankle stability, tall models could save your ankles from the elements. However, if you’re on a summer hike to cover 10 miles on a well-trodden, flat trail, trail running shoes might be a better choice in terms of both speed and comfort.

You can usually opt for flat shoes on flat terrain, unless you’re walking on muddy, icy or snowy terrain that requires extra warmth and protection.

Likewise flat shoes will offer the most flexibility if you know you’re going to scale rocky terrain and want to move quickly. However, if the trail takes you above the snow line, make sure you have a shoe that can stand up to the coldest conditions, with waterproof lining and sturdy soles for the ever changing landscape.

While high-top boots may not offer more ankle stability, you may appreciate the protection from bruises or cuts that can come with hiking in rocky terrain. Additionally, a more durable outsole will protect the soles of your feet from uneven terrain.

A dirt trail usually has little impact on the foot, so you may feel comfortable in flat, flexible shoes. But if you want to keep your feet dust-free, opt for a sturdier material, as some trail running shoes have thinner upper materials that let through finer dust particles.

There is nothing worse than so-called “trench foot”, so this is an important point. There are also a couple of schools of thought on this matter: the sturdier hiking boots are often primarily waterproof, at least up to a point. However they could immediately fill with water and become ten times heavier and take a long time to dry, leaving you incredibly uncomfortable for the rest of the trip.

If you venture into areas where there are snakes or more hostile vegetation such as cactus or tall grass, opt for shoes that protect your ankles. You will be less likely to need to use your first aid kit or anti-venom serum…

Similar to terrain considerations, the weather can greatly influence your shoe choice. For example, hiking in the winter could involve a number of different conditions, from muddy puddles to an icy surface, and maybe even a few potholes in the snow, depending on how much snow it has recently had. High-top hiking boots will keep you warmer and drier and help you feel more stable on your feet. But if you know you won’t encounter snow or ice, the lighter mid shoes may be the best choice, depending on your terrain.

Finally the experience: if you are new to hiking, you may feel more confident in your boots. The wider, thicker soles can give a beginner confidence, requiring a little less agility than low-profile trail running shoes.

Speed ​​is also an important factor, as boots can add unnecessary weight to your body. A little extra weight when you’re leisurely walking through the mountains won’t make much difference to your day. On the other hand, if you’re hiking, every kilo counts. Experienced hikers look for every opportunity to cut weight, some even cutting back on their toothbrush to shave off a few extra ounces. If you’re looking to cover a lot of distance, find a comfortable pair of trail running shoes or a lighter pair of mid-top shoes.

If you have had foot injuries in the past (broken toes, tendonitis or plantar fasciitis, for example), you should take this into consideration when choosing your footwear. This doesn’t mean you should necessarily opt for walking boots, but you may prefer a trail running shoe with a stiff or structurally sound sole.

Conclusions

If you’re an avid hiker looking to experience a range of trails, whether in the wilderness or in more accessible areas, it’s a good idea to invest in both a pair of high-top boots and a pair of trail running shoes. You will be able to tackle any type of terrain or objective with greater confidence and will likely gain a greater awareness of your abilities. If, on the other hand, you are a simple Sunday hiker, who loves to take walks in nature without venturing into too technical conditions, a good compromise could be mid-height footwear, in technical fabric, light but with a sturdy sole, which you can use in all seasons knowing that have a good average comfort every time you put them on.

READ ALSO: Hiking boots: leather or synthetic fabric?

Photo by Wes Hicks / Clay Banks / Sean Brookes / Kristina Delp

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

