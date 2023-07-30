Precautionary measures to assets of ‘Los Legendarios’

Three women from Huila were part of a criminal network that collected more than $1.2 billion pesos.

The GAULA of the Police in the department of Huila has carried out an important operation that has led to the materialization of precautionary measures for goods allegedly acquired with illicit money by the criminal organization known as ‘Los Legendarios’, which was dismantled in February.

In this action, the GAULA agents have applied the Suspension of Device Power, Seizure and Kidnapping measures to various properties located in Huila, Bogotá and Cundinamarca, with an estimated value of $720,000,000.

According to the investigation carried out, ‘Los Legendarios’, since their imprisonment in the La Picota prison in Bogotá, used their account holders, including three women from Huila, to carry out extortion in different areas of the department. The victims, residents of towns such as Neiva, San Agustín and Timaná, among other municipalities, were subjected to pressure to pay large sums of money as a result of these extortions.

So far this year, the GAULA Huila has carried out a total of 4 precautionary measures, adding a total value of $1,060,000,000, which shows the determination and effectiveness in the fight against this type of criminal organizations.

GAULA Huila makes a strong appeal to the public to be alert and not fall into the traps of extortionists who operate from inside prisons. These criminals call to intimidate citizens to get their victims to make consignments and thus achieve their mission.

The precautionary measures for assets acquired with illicit money represent a severe blow to this criminal organization.

