57 Gold, 72 Silver, 94 Copper: Tong’an District Shines at Xiamen Sports Meeting

The 21st Xiamen Sports Meeting is currently underway, and Tong’an District’s young athletes have been making great strides. In the 26 completed competitions so far, athletes from Tong’an District have achieved outstanding results, bringing home a total of 57 gold, 72 silver, and 94 copper medals.

Among these achievements, Tong’an District excelled in several events. They came in first place in the number of gold medals in the boxing event and first in the overall team score. In the weightlifting event, they secured second place in the number of gold medals and the total team score. These accomplishments highlight the exceptional sporting heritage of Tong’an District.

In recent years, Tong’an District has made extensive efforts to promote the sports industry. Facilities have been continuously upgraded, and various sports activities have flourished throughout the district. The focus on competitive sports has resulted in numerous gold and silver medals, and a standardized sports training and competition system has been established. Additionally, national fitness has become increasingly popular, leading to improved health levels among the population.

The vibrant development of sports can be felt throughout Tong’an District. Moving forward, the district will continue to implement the decisions made by the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government regarding sports work. They will increase the availability of sports public services, focus on cultivating and hosting various brand events, and promote the integrated development of culture, sports, and tourism. Tong’an District aims to further enhance its reputation as a hub for sports and recreation.

From professional arenas to grassroots sports, Tong’an District is witnessing a blossoming of national fitness activities. In the men’s basketball competition at the 21st Xiamen Games, Tong’an District’s team won the bronze medal – a remarkable achievement that hasn’t been seen in the past 30 years. Among the team’s 12 members, 8 are outstanding athletes who emerged from the Tong’an District Primary and Secondary School Basketball League. This emphasizes the district’s commitment to making sports a part of everyday life.

Tongan District has created a national fitness atmosphere that makes sports an integral part of people’s lives. Various sports events, such as basketball, table tennis, badminton, and Go, have been organized in villages and schools. These activities, organized by the Tongan District Culture and Tourism Bureau in collaboration with other agencies, have gradually formed a recurring sports pattern that attracts more people to engage in physical exercise. The aim is to unearth more sporting talent and improve the overall fitness and health of the public.

Tong’an District has also been working on improving sports facilities to meet the growing demand for sports. By 2022, approximately 260 national fitness facilities, including basketball courts, volleyball courts, gateball courts, and fitness paths, will be built or upgraded in the district. This will result in 100% coverage of sports and fitness facilities in all villages and residential areas, as well as 100% coverage of a 15-minute fitness circle in the community. Additionally, the district has been constructing adjacent sports fields using idle land. Out of the planned 46 fields, 24 have already been completed, providing more accessible sports facilities to cater to the increasing number of sports enthusiasts.

The development of sports associations in Tong’an District has been rapid. From the Sports Association and Old Sports Association to martial arts, tennis, cycling, fishing, and dragon boat sports associations, the district has attracted numerous participants. These associations play a crucial role in fostering a sense of community and promoting fitness among the residents.

Tong’an District’s dedication to cultivating sports talents is evident in its long list of sports stars. Athletes like Guo Yuehua, Su Yuling, and Ye Chaoqun have achieved remarkable success in various national and international competitions. Tong’an’s approach to training these talents is unique. The district has implemented a comprehensive youth sports system that focuses on learning, practice, competition, and evaluation. This system has encouraged students to participate in sports and develop strong bodies and sound personalities. The district’s commitment to characteristic and traditional sports projects in schools has yielded impressive results, with several schools achieving phenomenal success in volleyball, basketball, and archery, among other sports.

Tong’an District has also made significant strides in developing its sports events, turning them into cultural and tourism brands. The Xiamen Ring East Half Marathon, which features a picturesque track along the coast, has gained recognition as the first marathon track in China that does not occupy public roads. The Meisha Education National Youth Sailing League, held annually in Tong’an District, has also grown exponentially in terms of participation. These events contribute to Tong’an’s brand event development and help establish the district as a prominent sports hub.

In conclusion, Tong’an District’s success at the 21st Xiamen Sports Meeting is a testament to its commitment to sports development. The district’s comprehensive approach, from upgrading facilities to promoting national fitness and fostering sporting talent, has resulted in outstanding achievements in various competitions. Tong’an District aims to build on this success by continuing to prioritize sports and further enhancing its reputation as a hub for sports, culture, and tourism.