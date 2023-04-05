The Tennis Competition of the Sixth Elderly Games in Tongchuan District, Dazhou City was a complete success 2023-04-05 18:27:02.0 Source: Veterans Sports Association of Tongchuan District, Dazhou City, Sichuan Province

While fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and implementing the “Tongchuan District National Fitness Implementation Plan” issued by the Tongchuan District People’s Government, the Tennis Match of the Sixth Elderly Games in Tongchuan District, Dazhou City was held on April 2 It was held in the Tennis Hall of Dazhou Sports Park as scheduled. Tian Songyuan, deputy director of the Tongchuan District Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Dazhou City, attended and announced the start of the game. Li Qingquan, a member of the party group of the District Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and vice chairman of the District Veterans Sports Association, attended and delivered a speech , Li Lianqun, chairman of the District Veterans Sports Association, Yan Zhijian, vice chairman and secretary-general, and Wang Mingxiao, vice chairman, attended the opening ceremony. He Ning, the national referee, served as the chief referee. More than 60 tennis players from various fitness teams in the district participated in the competition.

This tennis match will be divided into 6 groups including women’s doubles ABC group and men’s doubles ABC group. All athletes are full of energy and enthusiasm on the field. After 36 rounds of competition, Wang Daorong, Wei Fuju, He Ning and others respectively won the first place in the six groups. Chen Lin, Chen Lingqiong and Li Mingxue respectively Won the second place in six groups, Zeng Suping, Qiao Yun, Zhou Xiangyang and others won the third place in six groups respectively, and awarded certificates and certificates at the same time.

The 6th Sports Meeting for the Elderly in Tongchuan District consists of urban groups, township groups, and mass groups, with a total of nine events. Tennis is one of the sports events of the mass groups. He paid attention to, carefully arranged the game setting, venue selection, athlete registration and selection, and logistical support to ensure the smooth progress of the game, and also accumulated valuable experience for the full launch of the official competition of this year’s Veterans Games. “Tennis is a sport that combines technology and intelligence. It can exercise one’s control and endurance, develop a good team spirit and a good character, and gain health, happiness and friendship in sports.” Participating athlete Wang Jianguo Say so.