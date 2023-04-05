news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 05 APR – The San Paolo Hospital in Civitavecchia, as part of the ongoing structural reorganisation, has been equipped with a new Emergency and Urgency Medicine department.



The operating unit, inaugurated today by the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, by the mayor of Civitavecchia Ernesto Tedesco, by the general manager of ASL Roma 4, Cristina Matranga and by the director of the DEA, Beniamino Susi, is made up of ten beds. In terms of technological instrumentation, it is complete with all the latest generation medical equipment. “I am impressed by the presentation made by the general manager of ASL Roma 4, Cristina Matranga, about the short timescales for creating this department, but above all I am pleased to have perceived this strong cohesion, without which it would have been impossible to achieve a result of this level” , declared the president of the Lazio Region Francesco Rocca. “I am particularly happy to be away from Rome, because in Lazio there are so many excellences that we have to support – added Rocca -. The Region will always accompany this structure. Congratulations on a good model of department that certainly arises from the capacity of this dialogue Between the parts.



This is the way forward”. “The new department – commented the general director of ASL Roma 4, Cristina Matranga – allows us not only to enhance the reception capacity of the San Paolo, but also to offer more targeted and appropriate for critically ill patients presenting to the emergency room”. (ANSA).

