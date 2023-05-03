Home » Australia, government tightens on e-cigarettes: “Too common among teenagers”
World

Australia, government tightens on e-cigarettes: “Too common among teenagers”

by admin
Australia, government tightens on e-cigarettes: “Too common among teenagers”

The ultimate goal is to discourage electronic cigarettes, increasingly popular above all among teenagers: il Australian government announced a squeeze for this. The measure provides for an increase in controls on imports and on packaging.

To bring it back there Cnnwhich underlines how the Australian one represents one of major smoking reforms in over a decade. For the Australian Minister of Health Mark Butler I vape itor the action of inhaling the aerosol produced by an electronic cigarette, is now a behavioral problem important in high schooland it is a worrying phenomenon because it is growing even in the elementary institutions.

The minister warns against the use of a product created to discourage cigarettes. “The i vape it has been sold to governments and communities around the world as a product to help smokers quit,” he said Butler. “It was not sold as a recreational product, especially not for our children. But this is what it has become: the biggest loophole in Australian history”.

Before the changes were announced, the only legal way to sell a vape of nicotine in Australia it was through a prescription provided by a doctor at a pharmacy, although e-cigarettes were easy to find all over the country even without a prescription. With the new regulations, it will be strictly The importation of vaporizers is prohibited without a prescription: in addition to this, the devices must present a packaging pharmaceutical grade, and will be sold exclusively as products to help smokers quit.

See also  Taiwan adds 251 confirmed cases, 26 deaths and many people are diagnosed after death | Taiwan Province | New Coronary Pneumonia_Sina Technology

You may also like

Canada’s public service unions reach tentative agreement with...

Ekipe Orizzonte is played for everything, in Padua...

lessor game against real | Sports

Ivana Selakov about tips | Entertainment

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 03 May...

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons the...

Partizan Real Madrid ticket sales Euroleague fourth game...

‘Microsoft never believed it, Arkane Lyon is working...

Ukraine: after the peace plan and the phone...

Japan’s finance ministers meet for first time in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy