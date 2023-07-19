Australian Sailor and Beloved Dog Rescued After Months Adrift in the Pacific Ocean

Australian sailor and his dog rescued after months adrift in the Pacific Ocean

Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, a 54-year-old Australian sailor, and his loyal canine companion, Bella, have finally made it back to dry land after spending three months adrift in the Pacific Ocean. They were rescued by a Mexican tuna trawler that spotted their damaged vessel in the vast expanse of the world‘s largest ocean.

Shaddock and Bella survived on raw fish and rainwater during their ordeal. Shaddock expressed his gratitude to the captain and the fishing company that saved his life, saying, “I’m alive and I really didn’t think I would make it.”

According to Shaddock, their journey began in early May when they set sail from the Sea of Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California, on a long fishing expedition to French Polynesia, a distance of 6,000 kilometers. However, their plans were foiled by a storm that damaged their catamaran, leaving them adrift with little hope of rescue.

During their time at sea, Shaddock and Bella relied on fishing and ate a lot of tuna sushi to sustain themselves. However, Shaddock’s health deteriorated after the storm.

The pair was finally spotted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, more than 1,200 miles from land, by the crew of a tuna vessel owned by Grupomar. The crew provided Shaddock with much-needed medical care, hydration, and food. Antonio Suárez, the owner of Grupomar, expressed his gratitude for being able to save Shaddock’s life.

Shaddock also shared the heartwarming story of how he and Bella met. Bella, a Mexican dog, found Shaddock in the middle of Mexico and refused to leave his side. Despite his recent mishap, Shaddock expressed his love for nature and his determination to continue being in the water.

After months adrift in the Pacific Ocean, these survivors have finally made it back to safety, thanks to the efforts of a Mexican tuna trawler and its crew. Their story is a testament to the human spirit and the bond between humans and animals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

