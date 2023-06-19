Home » Austria, an Islamist attack on Vienna Pride foiled
Austrian police have foiled an attack on the Pride parade which took place on June 17 in Vienna. The attack was allegedly planned by three young sympathizers of the Islamic State, arrested shortly before the start of the demonstration in the center of the Austrian capital.

The three, aged 14, 17 and 20, had become radicalized on the web, and were already known to the security forces, who monitored them constantly. Of Bosnian and Chechen origin, the boys were in possession of “weapons and various material”, said the Austrian intelligence chief, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, at a press conference after their homes were searched. In particular, sabers, an ax, gas pistols and knives were found. Haijawi-Pirchner explained that at no time the Rainbow Paradethe rainbow parade, ran “concrete dangers”.

The Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer he expressed his gratitude to the investigators on Twitter for preventing “a possible Islamist attack in Vienna”. In the post he wrote that the success of the operation “demonstrates once again that we must not give up in the fight against radicals and extremists, who must be dealt with severely”.

Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig he declared that “in Vienna there should be no place for hatred and exclusion. Ours is a colorful and cosmopolitan city”. Subjects

