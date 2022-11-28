VIENNA – Its history is written in gold letters even in the Encyclopædia Britannica: baptized in the distant 8 August 1703, the Viennese newspaper is one of the longest-running newspapers in the world. Not for long, however: at the end of the year, even this authentic piece of Central European culture will retire. The Austrian state, the sole shareholder of the Viennese newspaper, has decided to transfer the sheet born during the reign of Leopold I of Habsburg, Maria Theresa’s grandfather, to the web, with the name of Wienerisches Diary (Viennese Diary) and the delightfully baroque pompous subtitle “Containing everything remarkable, from day to day, both in this imperial residence in Vienna and in all places in the world.”

