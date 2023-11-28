“Authenticity”, Taylor Swift’s most loved term becomes the word of the year in the United States

NEW YORK – Certainly the “word of the year” chosen by the most popular American dictionary, the Merriam Webster, was not selected by artificial intelligence. It is “authentic”, “be authentic”, a rare quality in a world increasingly dominated by digital reality. The word was chosen from among the 500 thousand that make up one of the oldest dictionaries in the Anglo-Saxon world. This is the year of AI, of the parallel reality created by the algorithm.

