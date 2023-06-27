Authorial design at the 36th edition of CASACOR São Paulo – MONDO MODA

The authorial design can be seen in some of the environments of the 36th edition of CASACOR São Paulowhich runs until August 6, at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista.

An example is Casa Kraftizen Cosentino, a space designed by SUITE Arquitetos, by partners Carolina Mauro, Daniela Frugiuele and Filipe Troncon. The project, which explores the relationship with nature and the permission to be natural while admitting the marks of time, features pieces signed by the office’s design arm – SUITE Design.

Among them, the Bio sofa stands out, which was designed to “embrace” the space. The piece of furniture has curved shapes inspired by nature and a texture of wrinkles that reinforces the concept of time and memory present throughout the project.

Bio Sofa – SUITE Design @ disclosure

The Interlaço table, on the other hand, goes beyond an exclusive piece designed for the environment. It is a reinterpretation of weaves created with discarded silk straw inputs, material provided by textile designer Nani Chinellato. The silk threads, received almost like tangled strands of hair, were rethought, reconstituted, reused, braided and arranged on wooden frames in different patterns, bringing the concept of upcycling to the piece and raising the level of the furniture to a unique, handcrafted scale. and exclusive.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

Another piece of furniture that bears the signature of the architects is the Lina armchair. Considered a design icon, the piece of furniture was designed for Lider and celebrates five years since its launch.

In addition to furniture design, the trio also brought the TransBordar rug collection to Casa Kraftizen Cosentino, the result of SUITE Design’s relationship with Botteh, a leading brand and reference in the handmade rug segment. The rugs and tapestries were conceived based on a graphic-sculptural interpretation of the edges and dimensional limits of the object that in this series flow, leak, peel and merge into living compositions.

Transembroidery Carpet – SUITE Design @ disclosure

Originality. This is the word that defines the architect and designer Guilherme Torres, who created the Percursus installation. In its portfolio of pieces with authorial design that add up to more than fifty items, the Lee sofa stands out in the environment that explores a correlation between the work of the artist Regina Silveira and de Torres.

2023 CASACOR SP @ MONDO MODA

Thinking about versatility, the vintage-style bud model was rethought in this furniture, which allows infinite configurations in its structure. Like the Otto sofa, a tribute to Guilherme’s grandfather, Lee is a tribute to his father, who was named Olivio, and earned the family nickname of Lee.

With a minimalist and elegant concept, the Loft (IN)Terno, an environment signed by architect Ticiane Lima, brings some of the most renowned names in Brazilian design in pieces that exude beauty and sophistication.

Signed by designer Claudia Moreira Salles, Dominó is a double bench, which can either be used to divide environments or be loose in space. The straight lines reminiscent of modernist architecture are sweetened by the Miesian roller that divides the seat and by the concavities, with small holes for water drainage, which give comfort and rhythm to the piece. The structure of the feet is made of stainless steel.

From the prestigious Geraldo de Barros, Ticiane brought a reissue of the armchair, in the Unilabor pattern, in a UL19 tubular structure, which has a smooth advance in the back to guarantee the comfort of the seat.

Armchair UL19 – Geraldo de Barros @ disclosure

As for Fernando Mendes, disciple of Sérgio Rodrigues, the architect “borrowed” the Poltrona Vivi, a reissue of the piece that pays homage to businesswoman Vivi Nabuco. The round structure is the result of one of the many games that Sérgio Rodrigues (1927-2014) liked to play with his furniture designs. It is a relaxed and, above all, super comfortable armchair, which demonstrates Sérgio’s mastery with shapes.

Vivi armchair – Fernando Mendes @ publicity

