Chiara Ferragni enters into partnership with Avm and returns to command of “her” Fenice

by admin
Chiara Ferragni, new partners enter the company: the value of the brand rises to 75 million

Chiara Ferragni enters into partnership with Avm gestioni – by Giovanna Dossena – through a club deal che will include several Italian families. Fenice, the company that manages the licenses of the Cremonese influencer’s brand (clothing, jewellery, accessory lines) will once again have its founder as the sole majority shareholder”.

Currently the 40% of Ferragni’s company is held by Alchimia, an investment company led by Paolo Barletta, while 32.5% is held by Sisterhood, 100% controlled by Miss Ferragnez. The other shareholders are 13.75% N1 by Pasquale Morgese and the remaining 13.75% by Esuriens.

