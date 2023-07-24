Elon Musk shows us an X for a T – that won’t help him

Abandoning the company name and logo could be Musk’s answer to the devastating developments. “It seems that the rebranding to X is strongly driven by Musk’s ego – the parallels to other brands in Musk’s universe, such as SpaceX or Tesla Model X, are obvious,” comments Brandmeyer Managing Director Ebeling. From Elon Musk’s point of view, this may be plausible, but he has doubts about the brands in question. “It would have been better to stabilize Twitter and initiate a transformation at a later date,” says the brand expert.

