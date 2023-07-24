Home » Elon Musk shows us an X for a T – that won’t help him
Business

Elon Musk shows us an X for a T – that won’t help him

by admin
Elon Musk shows us an X for a T – that won’t help him

Abandoning the company name and logo could be Musk’s answer to the devastating developments. “It seems that the rebranding to X is strongly driven by Musk’s ego – the parallels to other brands in Musk’s universe, such as SpaceX or Tesla Model X, are obvious,” comments Brandmeyer Managing Director Ebeling. From Elon Musk’s point of view, this may be plausible, but he has doubts about the brands in question. “It would have been better to stabilize Twitter and initiate a transformation at a later date,” says the brand expert.

See also  What to do against inflation? This is how Spain & Co lower the prices

You may also like

Is private leasing worth it? When is it...

The occupation regime threatens Israel’s democracy

The Dollar Continues to Weaken Against the Colombian...

Why Warren Buffett stock is a bargain now,...

Grapes, downy mildew alarm: a third of wine...

Anshan City’s Fixed Asset Investment Soars, Driving Economic...

Free travel for cruise ships, more building land...

Apple: aims to produce 85 million iPhone 15

Indian billionaire buys Russian villa for 130 million...

Spain, Ibiza’s Pacha sold for 320 million to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy