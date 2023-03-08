The automatic dog feeder was not working, but after reporting the problem, the problem was fixed.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

“There was an error in the system, but it was rectified, according to the report.”

They add that the Hygiene Service of the city of Banja Luka is responsible for filling and maintaining this machine.

“Breakdowns occasionally occurred, but they were all fixed in a short time,” they explained.

The feeder in question is, as they say, a donation to the city of Banja Luka, and the desire is to purchase new feeders for dogs.

We remind you that this is a vending machine that delivers food and water for stray dogs in exchange for recycling plastic bottles, and the international humanitarian organization “28. jun” donated to the town of Vrbas the aforementioned, and at the same time, the first recycling machine with dog food, the total value of which is around 17,000 euros.