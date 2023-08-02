Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 2 August | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 2 August | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 2 August | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2150 dinars for one euro, the National Bank of Serbia announced. Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2147 dinars for the euro.

The dinar will be worth the same today as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and since the beginning of this year.

The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, and the highest when 117.2121 dinars were needed for the European currency.

