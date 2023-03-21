Home World Average exchange rate of the euro 21 March 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro 21 March 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro 21 March 2023

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate is today 117.3161 dinars for one euro, announced by the National Bank of Serbia. Yesterday, according to the official middle exchange rate, the euro was worth 117.3152 dinars.

The dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

