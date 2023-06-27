Average exchange rate of the euro 27 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate is today 117.2683 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. The dinar is worth the same as a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, and the strongest when the euro was worth 117.2671 dinars.

