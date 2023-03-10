Home World Average exchange rate of the euro March 10, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro March 10, 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro March 10, 2023

The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for March 10.

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2990 dinars for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, according to the official middle exchange rate, the euro was worth 117.3040 dinars.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year.

The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

