Backstreets. one of the most emblematic fanzines dedicated to Bruce Springsteen, close after 43 years due to a change of vision of those responsible with respect to the American singer-songwriter.

There has been a lot of talk about what happened a few months ago with the price of tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s tour of the United States and the dynamic pricing policy. Tickets, shortly after going on sale, reached $5,000 limit due to the price dynamics, which caused a wave of complaints among The Boss followers with a controversy that jumped to the media.

The editor-in-chief of the fanzine, Christopher Phillips who also announced the closure of Backstreets in a letter, explained that “they are faced with a situation that has three parts: there are concerts that we can barely afford, that many of our readers can’t afford either, and many of them have lost interest because of from this”.

Phillips announced that a final issue of the fanzine will be published Backstreets, although it is planned to keep his social networks and his email. In addition, they are already “freezing the web”. It is not the first time that the publisher has spoken about this matter, since in July they wrote an article talking about the problems that exist with the dynamics of ticket prices.

Springsteen himself spoke about this issue in an interview with him in November, confessing that “ticketing has become very confusing, not only for fans, but also for artists.” Most tickets, according to Springsteen, are in a range where they are totally affordable, and furthermore, many of those tickets will, at some point, sell for that higher price anyway.