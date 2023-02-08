Bakeca, in its second year of activities dedicated to eSports, is launching a new project focused on the sporting discipline together with Hellas Verona eSports

Bakeca.it, one of the main announcement sites in Italy, after the fruitful experiences gained in 2021 and 2022, consolidates its presence in the eSports panorama with a top-level partner, Hellas Verona eSports.

The Turin-based company will sponsor, throughout 2023, the Gialloblù eSports teams involved in the Fifa 23 and League of Legends titles.

The fulcrum of the project will be the Academy, which will have the competitive and personal growth of the players involved as its daily focus.

The eSports part will be enriched by a strong component dedicated to content thanks to contributions made by coaches and scouts who will tell the story of individual players and teams.

All updates can be followed on Baklog and on the Bakeca social channels.

Also for 2023, the goal of Bakeca Esport Academy remains to bring the brand even closer to the younger range of digital users: a journey that began in 2020 with TikTok and Twitch and which has seen the Turin-based company launch various initiatives for the Generation Z.

Stefano Pavignano, CEO of Bakeca.it, commented: “Our journey of exploring new sectors such as Esports continues with this new and important initiative that will see us involved and protagonists throughout 2023. We firmly believe that the world of gaming can bring us closer to the future users of Bakeca.it and that our platform can offer all the answers to the needs of young people, first of all the search for a job, but also for a room or a bicycle”.

HVFC eSports is Hellas Verona FC’s competitive gaming asset. The division was born in January 2020, boasts the experience of two participations in the eSerie A TIM and has the ambition to impose its brand on a national level. The objectives it sets are the achievement of export results, the diversification of the competitive offer through the supervision of the most popular titles among the community of esports fans starting from Fifa and the search for strategic partnerships that allow the development of the project, thus contributing at the same time to the growth of the sector in the national market.

The relationship with Bakeca.it was born to unite two projects that have seen the light with the same basic purpose, that is to promote the introduction and affirmation of new talents in the competitive world of esports. In 2023, an Academy destined for the title of League of Legends will also be introduced with yellow and blue colors, with a team that will participate in the Tormenta Circuit. The project, as for Fifa, provides for the search and acquisition of talents who will face a growth path, based on the know-how of a highly qualified staff specialized in scouting and training talents, such as that of Outplayed Gaming, with with which HVFC eSports has been in a relationship for the past 3 years. Bakeca.it will also be alongside HVFC eSports in the process of participating in the eSerie A TIM 2023, through the presence of the brand on the official kit as Official Partner.

Francesco Bovolenta, head of the eSports division of Hellas Verona FC, commented: “HVFC eSports is very proud of the partnership with a company like Bakeca.it, which has long been approaching video games as a means of communicating with Generation Z, with the goal of becoming a reference for the use of the services offered for this specific target and beyond. With this project, developed with a synergistic triangulation between Bakeca, HVFC and Outplayed, various contents will be offered for children, as well as the exclusive opportunity to become part of a team made up of professionals in the sector, through which to increase one’s baggage technical and experiential, becoming the protagonists of a real path of accompaniment towards a professional activity in this area.”