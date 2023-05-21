Home » Bad Gyal joins Un Titico and El Dany MG in a new “Qué rico”
World

Bad Gyal joins Un Titico and El Dany MG in a new “Qué rico”

by admin
“Qué rico” is a song loaded with ‘reparto’, a genre born on the island of Cuba that fuses the urban street scene with the traditional sounds of Cuban culture. The artist, at the beginning of the year, revealed her obsession with the song through her stories of Instagram and generated great expectations among his fans for a possible collaboration with the authors of the subject. Now, this daring and fresh theme that is bringing the summer ahead is available.

Bad Gyal has just started their summer tour in Mallorca and will continue through Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Malaga, Santander and other Spanish cities, as well as Frauenfeld (Switzerland). With a great reception from critics, the new show had a double presentation in style in the arenas of the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and the Wizink Center in Madrid in February, both dates sold out. During the tour, Bad Gyal will present some of the songs that will be part of his debut album, titled “La Joia”which will be released this year.

Valladolid (June 3, MFN Urvan Fest)
Madrid (June 10, Primavera Sound)
Barcelona (June 17, Sonar Fest)
Canarias (June 24, Boombastic Festival)
Almeria (July 1, Salinas Sound Festival)
Frauenfeld, Suiza (6 de julio, Frauenfeld festival)
Úbeda, Jaén (July 8, Festmuve)
Pontevedra (July 15th, Festival Portamerica)
Asturias (July 20, Boombastic Festival)
Murcia (July 22, Murcia on Festival)
Fuengirola, Malaga (August 12, Boombastic Festival)
Chiclana, Cádiz (August 15, Concert Music Festival)
Santander (September 1, Negrita Music Festival)
Salamanca (September 2, Urban Hood)
Mairena, Seville (September 8, Cabaret Festival Latino)

