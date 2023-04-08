Home World “Bad people” – Libero Quotidiano
World

“Bad people” – Libero Quotidiano

Diletta Leotta was a guest of Pio and Amedeo a Happy Evening, on Canale 5, in the episode of 7 April. The sports journalist, face of Dazn, is in the fifth month of pregnancy but you can barely see. In fact, Leotta showed up in the studio with a very tight colored dress that she was divinely. With a slightly pronounced tummy and a more generous décolleté, Diletta was truly radiant.

The conductors began the interview with a series of jokes above all on Loris Karius, German footballer and partner of Leotta. “The Germans are bad people,” they joked. Then they gave her lessons like changing diapers, giving a baby bottle and singing a lullaby to the baby. “I offer to babysit”, Amedeo Grieco proposed. And on social networks, fans unleashed a series of comments and compliments on her beauty, a living hymn to femininity and motherhood.

Since 2022 Diletta has been in a relationship with Loris Karius, a German player born in 1993 and originally from Biberach an der Riß, currently goalkeeper for Newcastle. In a few months, the journalist and the footballer will become mum and dad. She seems to be a girl, but there is no confirmation yet.

